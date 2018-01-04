Hanahan firefighters recovering, department shaken after fire truck accident Wednesday

Both Hanahan firefighters will need physical therapy after they were stuck by another fire truck Wednesday (Source: AP)

City of Hanahan Fire Chief Bo Bowers said it’s been a long and emotional 24 hours for the crews involved in Wednesday’s fire truck accident during the winter storm.

Emergency workers were responding to a wreck on a bridge on North Rhett Street. When a fire truck drove onto the bridge, it started spinning on the ice. The truck hit two firefighters who were already on the scene. Both had to be hospitalized. Two other people involved in the original wreck were also hospitalized.

Chief Bowers is not releasing the name of the firefighters yet, but provided an update Thursday morning.

“One firefighter has a broken ankle and broken heel," Bowers said. "They will probably have to do surgery to stabilize it. The other firefighter who was actual run over was kept overnight for observation. He did not have broken bones but [doctors] had concerns with his leg bruising so they are watching those concerns over the next couple of days.”

He added both men will need physical therapy.

Bowers did not have an immediate update on the other two people who were hospitalized.

“My prayers for the other victims involved,” he said. “I think one was stable but I’m not sure about the other one.”

Right now, Bowers said his main concern is addressing the emotional needs of everyone involved. He’s working with the City Administrator and HR Director about arranging counseling for everyone.

Counselors with the Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team was immediately on hand yesterday. Bowers said Executive Director Gerald Mishoe met with all the crews and the driver of the truck. Bowers said the driver was very upset about the accident.

“Insurance will cover the truck damage,” said Bowers. “The biggest thing is nobody was killed. This is a huge devastation. A real eye-opener for everybody.”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Chief Bowers begged residents to stay off the icy roads. “We’re very worried about what all the ice will mean on the roads tonight. People walking around in middle of roads- that’s a terrible idea. Cars that have to slam on brakes for you are just going to slide.”

Lastly, the Chief offered thanks to North Charleston Fire, Goose Creek City and Goose Creek Rural Fire Departments, and to Fire Chiefs from all over the area who have called and texted their support. “That is huge. It’s very emotional,” Bowers said. “Day by day, we’ll get through this.”

