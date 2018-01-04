Gov. Henry McMaster authorizes SC National Guard resources for winter storm recovery

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster took a step Thursday to help the Palmetto State get back on its feet after the winter storm Wednesday.

McMaster has authorized the South Carolina National Guard to place guardsmen on active duty to help assist areas which have been effected by the snow and ice.

The guardsmen will help both the South Carolina Highway Patrol as well as the South Carolina Department of transportation. Specifically, 20 guardsmen have been called to assist in vehicle recovery rotating in 24 hour shifts.

"We are there to assist in this team effort to ensure the roadways stay clear, especially as temperatures drop into the night hours and roads have potential for increased ice," Maj. Gen. Robert E. Livingston, Jr., said in a statement. "Our citizens should exercise caution, stay off the roads in affected areas, and follow advisories from their county emergency management personnel."

Anywhere from three to seven inches of snow fell throughout the Lowcountry on Wednesday. SCHP said they were responding to more than 70 accidents at one point during the snow event. Charleston International Airport measured 5.4 inches of snow, the third highest amount on record.

