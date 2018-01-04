Postal Service: Clear path to mailbox for mail delivery

The Postal Service is asking customers to make sure there is a clear path to residential mailboxes or mail can't be delivered. (Source: Pixabay)

The U.S. Postal Service is asking mail customers to make sure there's a clear path to their mailbox for postal trucks or mail won't be delivered.

A release from the agency asks customers to keep sidewalks and paths clear for letter carriers to perform their services safely.

Letter carriers cannot make door or curb deliveries when the approach to the mailbox is hazardous because of snow or ice, according to USPS spokesman Rick Badie. Carriers are not allowed to attempt door delivery when there is a heavy buildup of snow and ice on sidewalks, steps or porches.

Carriers are also not allowed to dismount for curbside boxes blocked by snow and ice buildup, the release states.

Badie said snow must be cleared to the curbline for at least six feet on both sides of the mailbox so the carrier may approach and leave without backing up.

Postal employees will attempt on Friday to deliver mail that cannot be delivered Thursday.

Customers with questions about their mail service should call toll-free 1-800-ASK-USPS.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.