N. Charleston mayor declares state of emergency, prohibits unnecessary travel

Travel restrictions are in effect in North Charleston because of potentially dangerous road conditions.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey declared a state of emergency in the city as of noon Thursday, city spokesman Ryan Johnson said.

The declaration allows the mayor to invoke a city ordinance "to prohibit or regulate travel upon any public street or upon any other public property, except by those in search of medical assistance, food or other commodity or service necessary to sustain the well-being of themselves or their families or some member thereof."

In addition to the travel restrictions, Summey said the declaration is an attempt to help businesses trying to recoup income losses during the winter storm. It would also apply to the city with respect to overtime pay, he said.

The roads in the city continue to be hazardous because of icy conditions and are expected to worsen Thursday night and into Friday morning.

"People should only be on the roads if they absolutely have to be," Summey said.

The snow may have stopped but the dangerous driving conditions still exist. Please stay off the roads to keep yourself, others, & our first responders safe. Great job @NCFDSC Rescues 203 & 207, Engine 203, Tower 202, Special Ops Division, CCVRS, BC 205 & BC 106. @NorthCharleston pic.twitter.com/nAHsLeWocp — Kyle Minick (@Minick) January 4, 2018

"The mayor exempts law enforcement officers, firemen and other public officers and employees; doctors, nurses, employees of hospitals and other medical facilities; on-duty military personnel, whether state or federal; on-duty employees of public utilities, public transportation companies, and newspaper, magazine, radio broadcasting and television broadcasting corporations operated for profit; and such other classes of persons as may be essential to the preservation of public order and immediately necessary to serve safety, health and welfare needs of the people within the city," Johnson said.

The restriction will remain in effect until further notice.

Summey said the state of emergency could be lifted Friday, but they are playing it by ear, watching not only the temperatures but how much of the roadways are cleared.

