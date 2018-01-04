Curfews, travel restrictions in affect across Lowcountry in winter storm aftermath

Travel restrictions and curfews are in place because of icy conditions. (Source: Live 5)

An abandoned van sits on an ice-covered bank along the interstate. (Source: Live 5)

Ice on roads will cause treacherous conditions for motorists late Thursday. (Source: Live 5)

Dorchester County Council issued a curfew for all of Dorchester County for Thursday night.

The curfew goes into effect at 6 p.m. Thursday and continues through 7:30 a.m. Friday and does not include the city of North Charleston or the Town of Summerville, county spokesman Tiffany Norton said.

Dorchester County authorities say all primary and secondary roads are iced over.

Public Safety response continues to be limited due to the treacherous road conditions, Norton said.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey declared a state of emergency Thursday and set travel restrictions for residents because of the threat of icy conditions on roadways.

"People should only be on the roads if they absolutely have to be," Summey said.

The restriction will remain in effect until further notice, but Summey said it could be lifted as early as Friday depending on temperatures and road conditions.

In addition to the travel restrictions, Summey said the declaration is an attempt to help businesses trying to recoup income losses during the winter storm. It would also apply to the city with respect to overtime pay, he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Williamsburg County announced a curfew for its residents beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday and continuing through 7 a.m. Friday.

Williamsburg county spokesman Jeff Singleton said residents should avoid traveling unless it is absolutely necessary because of the refreezing of ice, snow and water already on roadways.

