Bond set for teenage North Charleston armed robbery suspect

A bond court judge set a $250,000 surety bond for one of two suspects in an armed robbery that ended in an officer-involved shooting incident Wednesday morning.

James Creason is charged by North Charleston police with armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

The charges stem from a reported armed robbery at the Spinx gas station in the 4800 block of Ashley Phosphate Road Wednesday morning.

Shots were exchanged between officers who responded to a distress call and then witnessed the armed robbery in progress, and the two suspects, North Charleston Deputy Police Chief David Cheatle said.

Creason was one of two suspects taken into custody. The second was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and jail records indicate he has not yet been booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting incident, which is standard procedure whenever a South Carolina law enforcement officer fires his weapon.

No one else was injured in the incident, police said.

The suspects involved matched the descriptions of an armed robbery call earlier Wednesday morning at the Circle K in the 7500 block of Dorchester Road, Cheatle said.

