Hemingway man dies in early-morning mobile home fire

A 51-year-old man died Thursday in a house fire in Hemingway.

The Williamsburg County Coroner has identified the victim in a deadly mobile home fire early Thursday morning.

Robert J. Baxley, 51, died in the fire reported Thursday at 4:15 a.m., according to Deputy Coroner William Horton.

The Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to the home on Harmon Street just outside the city limits of Hemingway, Horton said.

First units on the scene reported a double-wide mobile home fully engulfed and bystanders told firefighters the resident was believed to be inside, Horton said.

The fire was tentatively ruled accidental but it remains under investigation.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office is assisting the fire department and coroner's office in the ongoing investigation.

