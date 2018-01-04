Cold weather, dangerous roads keep Lowcountry warming shelters crowded

Warming shelters across the Lowcountry remained crowded Thursday afternoon as temperatures began to drop below the freezing mark.

There are several places open Thursday if you or someone you know needs a warm place to stay.

Warming shelters open Thursday night in the Tri-County area include:

Charleston County Sheriff's Work Camp: 3841 Leeds Ave. in North Charleston

Aldersgate United Methodist Church: 1444 Remount Rd. in North Charleston. Registration is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. All guests must arrive between these times. The shelter will be open until 7 a.m. Friday morning. Hot dinner and breakfast will be provided.

Ridge Baptist Church of Summerville: 2168 Ridge Church Road in Summerville

Mount Zion Emergency Warming Center: 5 Glebe Street in Charleston. Mount Zion AME Church will be open Thursday through Saturday. Doors will open at approximately 7 p.m. to receive homeless guests. Guests must leave by 7 a.m. the following morning. No guests will be accepted after 11 pm unless brought by the City of Charleston Police Department, other agencies, or due to special circumstances or advance arrangements. A Mount Zion bus will pick up guests in Downtown Charleston starting at 4:55 p.m. at Huger Street across from Taco Boy. It will proceed to the Main Library on Calhoun Street and then Marion Square at King Street before returning to Mount Zion AME Church about 6:30 p.m.. Guests will be returned to the Downtown area the next morning. They will be offered a safe, warm place to sleep overnight plus an evening meal and breakfast. Showers are not available, but guests will have access to bathrooms for their use.

Hibben UMC Emergency Cold Shelter: 690 Coleman Blvd. in Mount Pleasant. The cold shelter will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Doors will open at approximately 7:30 p.m. and guest must leave by 7 a.m. the following morning. No guests will be accepted after 11 pm unless brought by the MPPD, other agencies, or due to special circumstances and advance arrangements have been made. The guests will be offered a safe, warm place to sleep overnight plus an evening meal and breakfast. Showers are available with towels, soap, and shampoo furnished.

In addition, the Community Resource Center in Summerville will be open as a warming center daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. The facility is located at 116 West 2nd North Street. Hot meals, coats, hats and transportation will be available. Call 843-530-6473 for more information.

