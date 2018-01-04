Mauldin High School students will head back to class Friday

Students at Mauldin High School will head back to class during their regular schedules Friday morning. A backup boiler, which helps heat the school, stopped working and administrators dismissed students around noon Thursday.

The heater is now fixed and is being monitored by a maintenance crew at the school. However, before the fix, wind whipped around the school and cold air cut through coats as students at Mauldin High School waited for parents and buses during an early dismissal Thursday afternoon.

"It's pretty cold," Joshua Wilson said.

He's a junior at the high school and says the school is cold inside too.

"Over the intercoms we just hear, 'We're dismissing students.' Pretty much the whole hallway started screaming," he said."I was colder inside the school than I was outside."

School and district administrators made the announcement and contacted parents.

"Cold air is being pumped into the school and they can't get the temperature up," James Wilson said.

He's Joshua's father and said when his son sent him a text message he made arrangements to pick him up.

"Basically had to work everything out with my job as far as getting off, which my company is very good about- letting us take care of our children," Wilson said.

Elizabeth Brotherton of Greenville County Schools told FOX Carolina that it was a valve issue on the HVAC at the school.

"There was some heat and full power," Brotherton explained. "We served hot lunch and parts of the building were warm."

Administrators with the Greenville County School District say a backup boiler used to help heat the school when temperatures get low, didn't kick in. There are three boilers that heat the school, but the school is colder than usual, which led to the early dismissal.

"I know we've had a few people who I work with who've had water line breaks," James Wilson said."I'm originally from Ohio, so when I was growing up I dealt with a lot more of this type of weather."

District administrators say they apologize for any inconvenience or discomfort students may have experienced.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.