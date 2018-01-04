Stingrays' Cammarata Named To ECHL All-Star Classic Roster

The ECHL on Thursday announced the roster of players for the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, which includes South Carolina Stingrays forward Taylor Cammarata. The game will be hosted by the Indy Fuel in Indianapolis, Ind. on Monday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum and will air live on NHL Network.



Cammarata, who is in his rookie season, has scored 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in just 18 games after getting a late start to his campaign due to a preseason injury. The Plymouth, Minn. native recorded an assist in his first professional appearance on Nov. 14 and became comfortable quickly, scoring points in 11 of his first 12 games. That run included a nine-game point streak in which Cammarata picked up 12 points on five goals and seven assists.



Previously drafted in the 3rd round of the 2013 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders, Cammarata participated in training camp with the Hershey Bears this fall after signing with the Rays in September.



While playing collegiately at the University of Minnesota, Cammarata suited up for 149 games with the Golden Gophers from 2013-17 and collected 93 points on 25 goals and 68 assists. The 22-year-old was a member of four consecutive Big Ten regular season championships, as well as a B1G Tournament title in 2015.



The All-Star Classic rosters were determined by a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media. Each of the ECHL teams is represented by a player in the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic.



More than 65 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 51 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.



The All-Star Classic will feature four teams, representing each of the ECHL’s divisions. In a format similar to those adapted by the NHL and AHL All-Star Games, the teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament in order to crown a winner. The two semifinal matches will be played within the Eastern and Western Conferences; with the East Division taking on the South Division and the Central Division facing the Mountain Division.



The 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place after the second semifinal game, with the championship round following immediately at the conclusion of the Skills Competition.



The Stingrays are back in action this weekend when they host South Division rival Florida for two games at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday and Saturday night. Both games start at 7:05 p.m.



