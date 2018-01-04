MUSC warning community about pulling children in snow behind motorized vehicles

MUSC health care providers say they are concerned about several recent injuries that involved patients under the age of 16 who were hurt while being pulled in the snow behind motorized vehicles.

MUSC emergency room providers are asking the public to avoid potentially fatal or critical injury for area children by engaging in safe snow play.

"Understandably, children and their families want a chance to enjoy playing in the snow, and there are a number of ways to do so safely," said Kathy Lehman-Huskamp, M.D., pediatric emergency room physician and MUSC Health's emergency management director. "We want everyone to have a good time and enjoy this historic event, but pulling children behind ATVs, golf carts, motorbikes, and other vehicles can quickly turn a fun day into a tragic one."

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.