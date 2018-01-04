Five Gamecocks score in double figures in win over Ole Miss

A'ja Wilson had 25 points and 15 rebounds, Alexis Jennings and Doniyah Cliney had 14 points apiece and No. 4 South Carolina beat Mississippi 88-62 on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks (13-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) had an answer for every Rebel rally and eventually pulled away in the fourth quarter. South Carolina shot 38 percent, including 8-for-27 from 3-point range. They outscored Ole Miss (10-5, 0-2) 40-22 in the paint.

Madinah Muhammad scored 29 points to lead the Rebels. Alissa Alston scored 11 and Shelby Gibson had 10.

Ole Miss got to within nine points to start the fourth quarter, but South Carolina used a 29-12 run to close out the game. The Rebels were unable to take advantage of a seven-minute span in the second quarter with Wilson sitting on the bench after picking up two quick fouls to start the frame and trailed 35-28 at the half.

South Carolina had a 45-30 advantage on the glass and won the turnover battle, scoring 17 points off 11 Ole Miss turnovers.

NOTABLE

With her 11th double-double of the season (25 points/15 rebounds), senior forward A'ja Wilson moved up the South Carolina record book in several career categories. She now stands third in points (1986), fourth in rebounds (964), tied for fifth in double-doubles (41) and tied for fourth in 20-point games (35).

Sophomore guard Tyasha Harris posted her eight-straight game of five or more assists with six against the Rebels.

Sophomore guard Victoria Patrick had a career night with 10 points, including three 3-pointers, in just 15 minutes on the court.

Five Gamecocks finished in double figures for the first time since Nov. 19, 2017, and the first time in an SEC game since Feb. 1, 2015, at Ole Miss.

Junior forward Alexis Jennings narrowly missed a double-double with nine rebounds to go with her 14 points.

GAMECHANGER

After the Rebels made a run late in the third quarter to pull with nine, senior guard Lindsey Spann hit back-to-back 3s early in the fourth to spark a 15-4 run that put the game out of reach.

KEY STAT

South Carolina moved the ball well for long stretches of the game, assisting on 77.4 percent of its baskets --24 assists on 31 made field goals.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks are back on the road this weekend, traveling to No. 15/15 Missouri for a 2 p.m. ET Sunday tilt with the Tigers.