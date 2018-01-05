Crews excavating downtown Charleston street because of gas leak

Crews work the area of a gas leak in downtown Charleston (Source: Charleston Fire Department)

The scene of a gas leak Friday morning in downtown Charleston (Source: Live 5)

Crews begin the excavation of the street in downtown Charleston. Source: Charleston Fire Department

The Charleston police and fire departments responded to a gas leak Friday morning which has led to an excavation.

The leak is causing some road closures including Meeting Street from Broad Street to Ladson Street as well as Tradd Street from King Street to Meeting Street downtown according to the Charleston police department.

Emergency personnel responded to the vicinity of 50 Meeting Street just after 2 a.m. SCE&G was notified and also responded a short time later. Crews began the excavation at 7 a.m. according to Charleston Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh.

The area will be closed until approximately 12 p.m. Friday, Julazadeh said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.

