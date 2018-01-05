Icy roads, cold conditions continue in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Roads in southern South Carolina are still icy after a winter storm dropped as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow on the state this week.

The National Weather Service has a winter weather advisory in effect Friday morning until 11 a.m. for the coastal part of the state from Charleston to the Georgia state line. Forecasters say conditions will gradually improve Friday.

Schools and some government offices remain closed in parts of central and eastern South Carolina.

A wind chill advisory is in effect in northeastern South Carolina. Readings are expected to range from -5 degrees (-21 Celsius) in the Myrtle Beach area to 5 degrees (-15 Celsius) in the Sumter area.

At least one person has died in South Carolina in a weather-related wreck.

