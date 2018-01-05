Police: Driver, 17, charged after SUV slides off road, fatally strikes pedestrian in N. Charleston

North Charleston Police and the Charleston County Coroner's Office responded to the scene. (Source: Live 5)

Police say the teenage driver of a vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian Friday morning in North Charleston is in custody.

Bryan Mejia, 17, is charged with driving without a driver's license and driving too fast for conditions, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Alicia Mitchell, 36, died on scene as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Brittney Martin with the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

A large SUV traveling on Ladson Road at Jamison Road hit a patch of ice on the roadway while trying to drive around traffic and lost control, striking the pedestrian, North Charleston Police Capt. David Singletary said.

North Charleston Police say the call came in at approximately 8:17 a.m.

The City of North Charleston's official Twitter account confirmed the fatality at 9:22 a.m. The tweet warned of "huge patches of ice all over the city" and included a copy of the city's state of emergency declaration from Thursday.

Traffic was reported to be moving in both directions, but police vehicles remained at the scene.

"People should only be on the roads if they absolutely have to be," North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said on Thursday after issuing the state of emergency declaration. The city imposed travel restrictions because of dangerous road conditions.

"The mayor exempts law enforcement officers, firemen and other public officers and employees; doctors, nurses, employees of hospitals and other medical facilities; on-duty military personnel, whether state or federal; on-duty employees of public utilities, public transportation companies, and newspaper, magazine, radio broadcasting and television broadcasting corporations operated for profit; and such other classes of persons as may be essential to the preservation of public order and immediately necessary to serve safety, health and welfare needs of the people within the city," Johnson said.

The restriction will remain in effect until further notice.

Summey said the state of emergency could be lifted Friday, but they are playing it by ear, watching not only the temperatures but how much of the roadways are cleared.

Mejia was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

