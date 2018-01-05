Charleston street reopens after water main break

Crews are responding to a reported water main break on Logan Street in downtown Charleston. (Source: Google Maps)

A downtown street has reopened to traffic after a water main break Friday morning.

Logan Street reopened to traffic shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday. The water main break was located between Broad Street and Tradd Street, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

A portion of the street had to be closed while repairs were made.

Police reported the incident at 8:53 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.