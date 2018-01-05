Quantcast

Charleston street reopens after water main break - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Breaking

Charleston street reopens after water main break

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Crews are responding to a reported water main break on Logan Street in downtown Charleston. (Source: Google Maps) Crews are responding to a reported water main break on Logan Street in downtown Charleston. (Source: Google Maps)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A downtown street has reopened to traffic after a water main break Friday morning.

Logan Street reopened to traffic shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday. The water main break was located  between Broad Street and Tradd Street, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

A portion of the street had to be closed while repairs were made. 

Police reported the incident at 8:53 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly