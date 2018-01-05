Lowcountry Zaxby's restaurants offering free meal Friday for first responders

The coastal crisis chaplaincy says a free meal will be offered Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Source: Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy

Zaxby's is showing its appreciation for first responders during the winter storm which hit the Lowcountry this week.

Any first responder in the Lowcountry that comes in uniform to a local Zaxby's can receive a free meal from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. according to Rich Robinson, the senior chaplain of the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy.

The following locations are participating in the event

-Tanger

-Rivers Ave.

-Summerville

-Moncks Corner

-James Island

-Sam Rittenburg

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.