Lowcountry honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with 10-day celebration

Charleston's annual 10-day tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. begins on Sunday.

The Young Women's Christian Association of Greater Charleston coordinates one of Charleston's longest running events. It features worship services, a parade and a business and professional Breakfast to celebrate Dr. King's life. The 10-day celebration is South Carolina's largest tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.



Five local churches will have worship services in honor Dr. King and his legacy on Sunday, Jan. 7. Services will be held in downtown Charleston, North Charleston, James Island, Edisto, and Ravenel.

The schedule also features a youth summit on Jan. 10, a "youth speak out and poetry slam" on Jan. 13, the Ecumenical Service at Morris Street Baptist Church on Jan. 14 and the parade on Monday, Jan. 15. All these events are free.

The MLK Business and Professional Breakfast will be held at the Gaillard Center on Jan. 16. Tickets for the breakfast are $45.

The theme for this year's celebration is "One Man, One Dream... Together We Achieve." Click here for a schedule of all events.

