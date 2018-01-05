Lowcountry honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with 10-day celebration

Crews are responding to an auto-pedestrian accident in North Charleston.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster held a brief news conference Friday morning to announce a tax reform proposal for those who serve in uniform.More >>
A handful of roads remained closed Friday afternoon after Wednesday's wintry weather.More >>
Authorities are warning drivers that roads will freeze again Friday night and form patches of ice.More >>
Curfews and travel restrictions that had been in effect earlier in the week are being lifted as conditions slowly improve since Wednesday's snow.More >>
