SCE&G: New energy usage record set Wednesday during winter storm

Wednesday brought record cold and snowfall to the tri-county area. Many people stayed home to heat up and likely kept the lights on, which is why why SCE&G says it set a new electricity usage record Wednesday.

Customers used more than 103,700 megawatt hours of electricity, surpassing the previous record of 101,118 megawatt hours in 2014, according to the company. More than 8,000 people were also without power at one point during the storm.

“One way many of our customers manage weather-related fluctuations in their bills is by enrolling in our Budget Billing program,” SCE&G vice president of customer service Sam Dozier said. “If a customer has lived at the same location for more than 12 months, they can enroll. We review the customer’s usage history and project charges for the next 12 months. We then spread that amount into 12 equal, monthly payments.”

SCE&G says the utility is continuing to monitor its system closely to ensure its customers receive power during the storm. It offered these tips to conserve energy.

Set thermostats to 68°F or lower (each degree higher can significantly increase heating costs).

Open blinds and shades during the day to let in sunshine.

Check air filters monthly and change when dirty.

Ensure HVAC vents are open and unobstructed.

Caulk around windows, replace old weather stripping around doors to keep cold air out.

Check ductwork periodically for leaks or tears and repair as necessary.

SC&G services electricity to roughly 717,000 customers in South Carolina.

