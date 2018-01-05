Stingrays Announce Schedule Updates

The South Carolina Stingrays have issued the following announcements about this weekend’s home games.



Friday night’s game will be played at the regularly scheduled time of 7:05 p.m.



Saturday’s game will be moved up to 3:05 p.m.



The only open entrance to the North Charleston Coliseum will be the south side, Montague Ave. entrance.



Fans who have tickets for tonight's game and are unable to attend will be allowed to exchange them for a future Stingrays game this season in person at the Stingrays office.



All 2018 Stingrays calendars will be given away before Saturday night’s game in addition to Saturday Night Fever Night and the Marcus Perrier Bobblehead giveaway.



The Stingrays urge fans who plan on coming to this weekend’s games to use caution due to ice and inclement weather.



Tickets for the game are still available at Ticketmaster.com. The North Charleston Coliseum Box Office will open at 5 p.m. on Friday afternoon and at 1 p.m. on Saturday.



