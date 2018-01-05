Joe Moglia Announces Return to Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina’s Joe Moglia announced he has been medically cleared to immediately resume his roles as the Chanticleers’ head football coach, executive director of football operations and chairman of the University’s athletic department.

“I am excited about coming back and re-joining my staff and team,” Moglia said. “It wasn’t easy being removed from the day-to-day activities associated with running this program. However, I think we can learn a lot from the 2017 season.

“I will be meeting with the staff and team this coming week and our primary focus in the immediate future will be to wrap up recruiting before the next signing period. After that, we will focus on the 2018 season.

“I would like to thank Dr. David DeCenzo (CCU president), the members of the University’s Board of Trustees and Matt Hogue (director of athletics) for allowing me to take this time away as well as interim head coach Jamey Chadwell and chief of staff Georgie Glenn for running the football program in my absence.”

On July 28, 2017, Moglia announced he would take a five-month medical sabbatical to fight an allergic reaction in his lungs. Since then, doctors have found a proper course of action to fight the reaction and, with recent changes to his diet and workout regime, Moglia feels his health is excellent.

Moglia’s time away this past season will make it possible for him to be at the helm for the next several years. In fact, Moglia and the University signed a contract extension this past fall that runs through June 2021.

Moglia, the 2015 Eddie Robinson FCS National Coach of the Year and Lombardi Hall of Fame honoree, has posted a 51-15 record in his first five years as head coach at Coastal Carolina (2012-16).

The Coastal Carolina football program will begin its second season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference in 2018 as well as play its first season as a full NCAA Division I FBS member this coming fall.