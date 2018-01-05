Emergency water shutoff underway for repairs to Charleston water line

Water along a portion of Gordon Street is shut off for a water main leak. (Source: AP)

The Charleston Water System announced Friday an emergency water shutoff on Gordon Street to repair a water main leak.

The shutoff was reported at approximately 1:39 p.m. via the agency's Twitter account.

It is in effect on Gordon Street between 9th and 10th streets.

Emergency shut off on Gordon St (between 9th & 10th St) to repair a main leak. Approximate repair completion is 7:00 pm. pic.twitter.com/5LFgcNdNH1 — Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) January 5, 2018

Repairs are expected to be complete by 7 p.m., the agency said.

