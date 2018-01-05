Quantcast

Emergency water shutoff underway for repairs to Charleston water line

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Water along a portion of Gordon Street is shut off for a water main leak. (Source: AP) Water along a portion of Gordon Street is shut off for a water main leak. (Source: AP)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston Water System announced Friday an emergency water shutoff on Gordon Street to repair a water main leak.

The shutoff was reported at approximately 1:39 p.m. via the agency's Twitter account.

It is in effect on Gordon Street between 9th and 10th streets.

Repairs are expected to be complete by 7 p.m., the agency said.

