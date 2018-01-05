Planet Fitness to offer free hot showers in winter storm aftermath

Charleston-area Planet Fitness locations will offer free use of their locker room for anyone looking for a hot shower. (Source: Planet Fitness)

A Lowcountry fitness center chain is offering free hot showers for residents in the wake of this week's winter storm.

Charleston-area Planet Fitness locations will offer free use of their locker room for anyone looking for a hot shower. The facilities had closed for several days during the storm and reopened at noon Friday.

“Everyone’s comfort and safety is our top priority and concern in the wake of the storm,” Anchor Management Group Senior Operations Manager Joe Pilotte said. “Offering necessities such as a hot shower to those in our community without power is the least we can do at this difficult time.”

You may use the shower facilities at the Summerville, Mount Pleasant, Northwoods and Citadel malls, and the Oakridge Plaza location.

