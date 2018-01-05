WATCH LIVE: How long will it take the Live 5 Ice Desk to melt?

The Live 5 News Ice Desk is perched on the weather gazebo at Live 5 studios in West Ashley. (Source: Live 5)

We've set up a makeshift science experiment as we embrace the cold weather.

It's called the Live 5 Ice Desk and was created by Ice Age Ice Sculptures in Summerville and sponsored by Crews Chevrolet.

Watch a live feed of the desk from our weather gazebo at the Live 5 studios in West Ashley.

The ice sculpture made its debut Friday during our noon newscast.

Temperatures reached the upper 30s Friday, but were expected to remain in the 20s overnight.

Click play below to watch a live stream of the Live 5 Ice Desk:

Saturday and Sunday highs were expected to stay in the mid-to-upper 30s with lows in the teens Saturday and 20s on Sunday.

Monday's high is expected to reach about 55 degrees.

