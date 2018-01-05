Animal Society investigating possible case of animal cruelty

The Charleston Animal Society is investigating a possible case of animal cruelty after a dog was brought in just before New Years Day.

Tarana, the dog, was brought in with sores on her stomach and legs and also with some old sutures, Kay Hyman with the Animal Society said.

Tarana was put to sleep on Friday when her prognosis began looking worse.

The Charleston Animal Society is investigating why the dog came into the shelter in such a terrible condition.

The Animal Society said this on their Facebook:

It is with a heavy heart that we let you know that Tarana, the dog who was brought to us emaciated and unable to stand with grave wounds on her legs and abdomen was peacefully put to sleep. Her prognosis was looking worse and it was decided by her veterinary team to end her suffering. Based on our observations, we suspect she suffered from cruelty and are continuing our efforts to seek justice for her. RIP Tarana #justiceforTarana #adoptatcas

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

