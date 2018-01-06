Charleston International Airport provides business operation update

The Charleston International Airport has provided a business operation update after a winter storm forced the airport's runways closed.

Just before 3 p.m., the airport said one of two runways was cleared of snow and ice.

Following inspections, Joint Base Charleston gave the all clear for flights to resume.

"Most CHS airlines expect to resume normal service beginning with Sunday morning's first arrivals. However, passengers should check with their air carrier about their flight status," a press release from the airport said.

Passengers are asked to be patient as airline teams at Charleston International Airport work to rebook passengers in the coming days.

Paul Campbell, the executive director and CEO of the Charleston Aviation Authority, said the effects of the winter storm was evident on the runways.

"We both want to get those runways open as quickly as we can but we want to do it in a safe manner," Campbell said. "We want to land a plane and have one take off without putting anyone at risk."

The airport is asking passengers to contact their respective airline before coming to the airport. Updated flight information can be found here.

If you have a flight that has been canceled, the airport is asking you call your airline about rebooking.

