Charleston International Airport to resume normal operation

Authorities with the Charleston County Aviation Authority have announced Monday the Charleston International Airport will resume normal operation. (Source: WCSC)

The Charleston International Airport has provided a business operation update after a winter storm forced the airport's runways closed.

According to the executive director and CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority Paul G. Campbell, the Charleston International Airport is now operating normally.

However, Campbell also says it usually takes a couple of days for the air carriers to get back to their normal rotations.

Following inspections, Joint Base Charleston gave the all clear for flights to resume.

Passengers are asked to be patient as airline teams at Charleston International Airport work to rebook passengers in the coming days.

Campbell said the effects of the winter storm was evident on the runways.

The airport is asking passengers to contact their respective airline before coming to the airport. Updated flight information can be found here.

If you have a flight that has been canceled, the airport is asking you call your airline about rebooking.

