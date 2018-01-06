Multiple fire crews responding to structure fire in downtown Charleston

The City of Charleston Fire Department and other Fire Departments are responding to a structure fire in downtown Charleston, dispatch confirms.

The Charleston County Dispatch Center received a report of a structure fire on Line Street shortly before 6:00 p.m.

Charleston, North Charleston, and James Island Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston police were dispatched to the scene.

Emergency personnel arrived in three minutes from the time of dispatch and saw smoke and fire coming from a vacant, two-story residential home.

Firefighters quickly gained control of the fire on the first floor and extinguished the fire that spread to the second floor. The property was searched to verify there were no occupants in the home.

Crews gained control of the fire in approximately 10 minutes.

Members of the Fire Marshal Division Fire Investigation Team are responding to the scene.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

