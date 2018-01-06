Coastal loses at Louisiana-Lafayette

Frank Bartley IV hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 and Bryce Washington added a double-double to lead Louisiana to an 81-64 victory over Coastal Carolina on Saturday night.



Washington finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Ragin' Cajuns (14-3, 4-0), who are off to their best start in Sun Belt Conference play in four years. Malik Marquetti scored 17 for Louisiana, which made a living at the free-throw line hitting 29 of 33 attempts (88 percent). Johnathan Stove added 16 points to help the Ragin' Cajuns win their 10th conference game in a row. Louisiana has won four straight and 11 of 12.



Zac Cuthbertson totaled 23 points and seven rebounds to pace the Chanticleers (7-10, 1-3), who dropped their third straight. Demario Beck chipped in with 14 points and seven boards, while Jaylen Shaw scored 13 with five assists. Coastal Carolina made 12 of 18 at the free-throw line.



Louisiana outrebounded the Chanticleers 38-28 and led from start to finish.