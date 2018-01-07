Charleston County deputies reopen highway in West Ashley

Charleston County deputies have cleared the scene of a highway accident in West Ashley, according to Charleston County dispatchers.

The reported crash happened along the 2300 block of Ashley River Road, just off Magwood Drive.

Both lanes were shut down because of the crash.

Deputies responded at 12:40 a.m., according to dispatch.

No word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details.

