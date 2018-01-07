CARTA service has resumed, certain routes still impacted

CARTA has resumed service, as possible, as of 10 a.m. on Sunday. Below are current service impacts, which are subject to change. Expect delays and possible early service suspension later in the day.



Route 10: Will be able to travel to HealthSouth and Trident Tech, in addition to all other stops.



Route 12: Will operate. Will not travel along Ashley Phosphate Road to Northwoods Mall. Buses will wait out time at the Festival Centre park-and-ride lot.



Route13/104: Will not able to go on Park Circle, Remount Road or N. Rhett. Buses will travel from Montague Avenue to Rivers Avenue to get to the Superstop.



Route 20: Will operate as normal.



Route 31: Will not go service Riverland Terrace. Driver will take Maybank Road to Riverland Drive. Spring Street t is also closed between Meeting Street and King Street. Drivers will go Meeting Street to Columbus Street to King to Spring and back on route.



Route 11: Will run as normal. Buses will be traveling slower around North Carolina Avenue and Mary Street.



Route 30/40: Route 30 portion (West Ashley) will run as normal. Route 40 (Mount Pleasant) will not be able to run on frontage roads. Further info on detour forthcoming.



Route 32: Still unable to travel on Henry Tecklenburg. Buses will go to Castlewood as planned. Will take Savage to



Orleans to Paul Cantrell/ Glenn McConnell. Will bypass the hospital.



Route 33: Will run as normal, but at slower speeds downtown due to ice patches.



Route 210: Will operate as normal.



Route 211: Will not go to Waterfront Park. Will stay on East Bay Street.



Route 213: Will operate as normal.



Mary Street Hub: Is open. Riders are urged to be very cautious walking in the area.



