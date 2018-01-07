Goose Creek fire crews remove car from icy pond, no injuries reported

Rescue crews on scene in Goose Creek where car is submerged (Source: Sherry Waddell)

Goose Creek first responders were able to remove a car submerged in water off of Red Bank Road.

According to Goose Creek Fire Chief Steve Chapman, the car was in a pond near the Hallmark at Red Bank Road Apartment Complex.

Chapman said he’s not sure how long the car was there because ice was frozen over the car itself.

It was been confirmed by authorities that nobody was inside the truck and there is no indication that a person is in frozen pond.

The vehicle was found with the car windows rolled up and the car doors locked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

