LOOK HERE: School closures and delays for Monday

The following weather-related closings and cancellations have been announced for Monday because of wintry weather:

BERKELEY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Operating on a 2-hour delay

Operating on a 2-hour delay CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Staff will report at 10 a.m. on Monday. Students will return back as scheduled on Tuesday.

Staff will report at 10 a.m. on Monday. Students will return back as scheduled on Tuesday. CHARLESTON SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY: Campus will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday. All university offices will open at 10 a.m.

Campus will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday. All university offices will open at 10 a.m. COLLETON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed on Monday and operating on a two-hour delay on Tuesday

Closed on Monday and operating on a two-hour delay on Tuesday DORCHESTER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Operating on a normal schedule

Operating on a normal schedule DORCHESTER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 2: Closed on Monday

Closed on Monday DORCHESTER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 4: Closed on Monday

Closed on Monday GEORGETOWN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Only 240-day employees are to report on a two-hour delay, conditions permitting. Students will return on Tuesday.

Only 240-day employees are to report on a two-hour delay, conditions permitting. Students will return on Tuesday. WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed on Monday and operating on a two-hour delay on Tuesday.

Students in BEAUFORT county schools are all scheduled to return to school Monday morning at normal time.

Additionally, the Mevers School of Excellence will be closed for students on Monday. Teachers and staff are asked to report at 10 a.m.

This list will be updated as additional school districts or businesses announce changes to their operating hours. Check back often for updates.

Be sure to download the free Live 5 News and First Alert Weather apps. Users will receive alerts on the Live 5 News app as school districts release schedule updates.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.