Fire officials: Two dead after structure fire in Berkeley County

Two people have died after a structure fire on Sunday, according to Chief Lee with the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department.

The fire happened in the 200 block of Midnight Lane, just off of Prospect Road.

Lee said two people were entrapped in the home during the fire and were removed by firefighters.

The victims, a man and a woman, died as a result of their injuries in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

