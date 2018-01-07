Fire officials: Two dead after structure fire in Berkeley County

Two people have died after a structure fire on Sunday, according to Chief Lee with the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department.More >>
Two people have died after a structure fire on Sunday, according to Chief Lee with the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department.More >>
The following weather-related closings and cancellations have been announced for Wednesday because of the possibility of wintry weather.More >>
The following weather-related closings and cancellations have been announced for Wednesday because of the possibility of wintry weather.More >>
Goose Creek first responders are on scene of a car submerged in water off of Red Bank Road.More >>
Goose Creek first responders are on scene of a car submerged in water off of Red Bank Road.More >>
The following weather-related closings and cancellations have been announced because of wintry weather:More >>
The following weather-related closings and cancellations have been announced because of wintry weather:More >>
CARTA has resumed service, as possible, as of 10 a.m. on Sunday.More >>
CARTA has resumed service, as possible, as of 10 a.m. on Sunday.More >>