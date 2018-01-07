Victims in deadly Moncks Corner fire identified

The husband and wife who died in a Berkeley County house fire Sunday have been identified.

Willie James Samuel, 69; and Jerrie Samuel, 79; died after a fire at a home in the 200 block of Midnight Lane just off Prospect Road, according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office. Their deaths have been ruled accidental.

The Samuels were trapped inside the home when the fire broke out, Moncks Corner Rural Fire Chief Scott Lee.

Lee said the fire was caused by "supplemental heating with a propane tank heater."

