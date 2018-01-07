Cougars drop second straight game

Zane Martin tossed in 16 points to lead five players in double figures and Towson dominated the first half in a 73-62 victory over Charleston on Sunday.



Brian Starr added 12 points and Mike Morsell and Justin Gorham scored 11 each for the Tigers (12-5, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Eddie Keith II tallied 10 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and four blocked shots for Towson, which won for the 14th straight time at home. Five technical fouls were called, including three before the game was seven minutes old.



Towson held the Cougars (11-5, 2-2) to seven baskets and 28-percent shooting in the first half and led 45-26 at intermission. The Tigers led 56-40 on a Gorham layup with 11 minutes remaining in the game before Charleston made a charge. Grant Riller scored seven in a 9-0 run to pull the Cougars within 56-49 with 7:36 left. But Martin had a layup and hit 3 of 4 free throws over the next 2½ minutes to push the lead back to double digits and Towson hung on from there.



Riller topped Charleston with 18 points, Jarrell Brantley added 15 points and seven rebounds and Joe Chealey finished with 12 points and five assists.

