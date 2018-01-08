Quantcast

Crews remain on scene after massive fire at Super 10 store in Ho - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Crews remain on scene after massive fire at Super 10 store in Holly Hill

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Dawn breaks on crews battling the Super 10 store fire in Holly Hill. Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5 Dawn breaks on crews battling the Super 10 store fire in Holly Hill. Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5
Crews battle a structure fire in Holly Hill Monday morning (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5 News) Crews battle a structure fire in Holly Hill Monday morning (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5 News)
Crews battle the structure fire in Holly Hill (Source: Holly Hill PD) Crews battle the structure fire in Holly Hill (Source: Holly Hill PD)
Smoke hangs in the air around a structure fire in Holly Hill (Source: Live 5) Smoke hangs in the air around a structure fire in Holly Hill (Source: Live 5)
Crews still on scene of the Super 10 fire, 8 hours after they were called to the scene. (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5 News) Crews still on scene of the Super 10 fire, 8 hours after they were called to the scene. (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5 News)
HOLLY HILL, SC (WCSC) -

Crews in the Holly Hill area are still on scene of a huge fire on Monday morning.

Holly Hill police chief Joshua Detter confirmed a fire at the Super 10 Store on Old State Road. 

Multiple agencies responded including Holly Hill Fire, Eutawville Fire, Providence Fire Vance Fire and Elloree Fire.

Holly Hill police are asking people to avoid US 176 in downtown Holly Hill because the road is closed while crews battle the flames.

Nobody was injured in the fire according to the police department.

The call came in around 12:30 a.m. according to Detter. 

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly