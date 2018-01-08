Crews remain on scene after massive fire at Super 10 store in Holly Hill

Crews still on scene of the Super 10 fire, 8 hours after they were called to the scene. (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5 News)

Smoke hangs in the air around a structure fire in Holly Hill (Source: Live 5)

Dawn breaks on crews battling the Super 10 store fire in Holly Hill. Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5

Crews in the Holly Hill area are still on scene of a huge fire on Monday morning.

Holly Hill police chief Joshua Detter confirmed a fire at the Super 10 Store on Old State Road.

Multiple agencies responded including Holly Hill Fire, Eutawville Fire, Providence Fire Vance Fire and Elloree Fire.

Holly Hill police are asking people to avoid US 176 in downtown Holly Hill because the road is closed while crews battle the flames.

Nobody was injured in the fire according to the police department.

The call came in around 12:30 a.m. according to Detter.

