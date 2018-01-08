Quantcast

Crews battling massive fire at Super 10 store in Holly Hill

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
HOLLY HILL, SC (WCSC) -

Crews in the Holly Hill area are responding to a structure fire. 

Holly Hill police chief Joshua Detter confirms there is a fire at the Super 10 Store on Old State Road. 

Multiple agencies responded including Holly Hill Fire, Eutawville Fire, Providence Fire Vance Fire and Elloree Fire.

Holly Hill police are asking people to avoid US 176 in downtown Holly Hill because the road is closed while crews battle the flames.

The call came in around 12:30 a.m. according to Detter. 

