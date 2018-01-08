CARTA resuming service with some limited routes Monday

CARTA is restarting service with many impacts around the Lowcountry.

Some routes will be limited and others will be in full service. Delays should be expected.

Express Routes (except Express 2): Will be serviced as normal, but with caution for ice patches.

Express 2: we will be able to service Oakland Walmart with caution. Buses will have to pick up after beyond the designated stop due to ice.



Route 10: Will be able to travel to HealthSouth. Will bypass Trident Tech to start the day, but will monitor the route as the day goes on.



Route 11: Will run as normal. Buses will be traveling slower around North Carolina Avenue and Mary Street



Route 12: Will operate; will not travel down Ashley Phosphate to Northwoods Mall. Buses will wait out time at the Festival Centre park-and-ride lot. Officials will monitor throughout the morning and hopefully resume regular route in the late a.m.

Route13/104: Will not able to go on Park Circle, Remount Road or N. Rhett. Buses will travel from Montague Avenue to Rivers Avenue to get to the Superstop.

Route 20: Will operate as normal.



Route 31: Will not service Riverland Terrace. Buses will take Maybank Road to Riverland Drive. Spring Street t is also closed between Meeting Street and King Street. Drivers will go Meeting Street to Columbus Street to King to Spring and back on route.

Rt. 30/40: Route 30 portion (West Ashley) will run as normal. Route 40 (Mount Pleasant) will not be able to access the frontage road; will utilize Highway 17 and monitor as the ice melts.

Route 32: Will operate as normal.

Route 33: Will operate as normal, with slowdowns for ice patches.

Route 30: Unable to go on Henry Tecklenburg. Will go to Castlewood as planned, take Savage to Orleans to Paul Cantrell/Glenn McConnell. Will bypass the hospital. Will also have to bypass Charlie Hall and Magwood.



Route 42: Will bypass Sweetgrass Parkway, Wando High School and Roper Mount Pleasant Hospital because of ice. Service can be provided from Hungry Neck Boulevard to the Market at Oakland while other areas are monitored.

Route 210: Will operate as normal.

Route 211: Will not go to Waterfront Park. Will stay on East Bay Street.



Route 213: Will operate as normal.

Route 103: Will be checking this evening. Updates as available.

