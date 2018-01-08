Gov. Henry McMaster to unveil executive budget Monday

How much money will South Carolina spend in 2018 and where will it be allocated? It's a question Gov. Henry McMaster will answer in broad terms Monday afternoon.

Gov. McMaster is set to announce the executive budget plan for the 2018-19 fiscal year. The budget is expected to map out a spending plan for each state department, bureau, institution and commission.

A copy of the 2017-18 fiscal year budget submitted last year by then Gov. Nikki Haley can be found here.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.