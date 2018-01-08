Quantcast

Mt. Pleasant home suffers heavy damage in fire Sunday

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
Crews battle flames at a home in the 1100 block of Coakley Road Sunday. Source: Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District Crews battle flames at a home in the 1100 block of Coakley Road Sunday. Source: Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District
MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Crews responded to a mobile home fire just after noon Sunday in Mount Pleasant. 

The Awendaw-McClellanville consolidated fire district quickly attacked the home in the 1100 block of Coakley Road.

No injuries were reported and the fire is now under investigation according to the Awendaw-McClellanville fire department. The Mount Pleasant fire department assisted in fighting the blaze.

