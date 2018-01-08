Mt. Pleasant home suffers heavy damage in fire Sunday

Crews battle flames at a home in the 1100 block of Coakley Road Sunday. Source: Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District

Crews responded to a mobile home fire just after noon Sunday in Mount Pleasant.

The Awendaw-McClellanville consolidated fire district quickly attacked the home in the 1100 block of Coakley Road.

No injuries were reported and the fire is now under investigation according to the Awendaw-McClellanville fire department. The Mount Pleasant fire department assisted in fighting the blaze.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.