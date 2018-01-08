New year kicks off with dining deals during Charleston Restaurant Week

Charleston restaurants are kicking off the new year with a dozen days of menu specials and dining deals.

The first Charleston Restaurant Week of 2018 runs Wednesday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 21. More than 100 restaurants will feature special dining options to entice locals and visitors alike. The Greater Charleston Restaurant Association coordinates the biannual event in January and September.

“It’s the perfect time of year for both locals and visitors to explore Charleston’s ever-evolving culinary scene and we are so excited to be offering new restaurants and new menus for diners to experience in January,” Greater Charleston Restaurant Association President Randall Goldman said in a statement.

Reservations are encouraged and prices for prix fixe menus vary by restaurant. For a list of participating restaurants, menus, and to make reservations, click here.

