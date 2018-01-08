N. Charleston police investigating after post office damaged by reported gunfire

North Charleston police are investigating after post office was damaged by gunfire. Source: AP

A North Charleston post office was damaged by reported gunfire on Friday.

Officers responded to the United States Post Office on Cross Country Road after 5 p.m. to reported gunfire damage according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Officers saw where a bullet struck the metal casing around the window to the door and the projectile landed in the lobby, Pryor said.

No patrons or employees saw anyone or a vehicle during the incident. The post office sustained damage to the front door as well as the glass window of two offices. Officers searches the area for bullet casings, but didn't find anything.

The incident remains under investigation.

