Mt. Pleasant fire chief announces retirement

The Mount Pleasant fire department is losing its leader.

Fire Chief Herbert Williams announced he will retire after 30 years with the department on Monday morning according to officials.

He oversaw it during a time of tremendous growth for the city including a re-invention of the department in 2015 when it added medical response vehicles to its fleet of fire trucks.

Williams' will officially retire on June 8, officials said.

