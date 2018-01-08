Berkeley County still dealing with icy road conditions across area

While Monday’s warmer temperatures have melted a good majority of ice on roads across the Lowcountry, there are still some issues in Berkeley County.

County Public Information Officer Hannah Moldenhauer said Monday road conditions across the rural area have been slow moving because of mother nature.

“We’re doing everything we can, but ultimately until the weather heats up and melts everything that’s when you’ll really know the roads are safe,” Moldenhauer said.

When freezing rain and snow started to fall Wednesday, Moldenhauer said crews focused their efforts on the bridges that connected the main roads.

“[Geographically] Berkeley County is the largest County in the state so there’s a lot of connectivity,” she said.

The County did call for SCDOT assistance in addition to its own maintenance crews in order to clear as many roads as possible.

“People couldn’t get to the areas they needed to get to,” Moldenhauer said. “In fact, we had to get the Sheriff’s Office to escort some people to the animal center because that road was covered in ice, and we weren’t allowing anyone to drive on it.”

Over the five-day stretch, more than 20 roads were posted on the County’s social media accounts deemed “dangerous for travel”.

Secondary roads around the County including Black Tom Road were still listed as part of those warnings due to slush and ice.

Roads are still pretty bad out in Berkeley County. Black Tom Road is still seeing major slush and ice, especially in the shaded areas. #chsnews #chswx pic.twitter.com/H7wdEyYu24 — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) January 8, 2018

“Oh it’s been bad on this road,” Jimmy Fiddle, of Pinopolis, said. “Just terrible.”

Fiddle owns property along the road and travels it often. He said there were several accidents out there over the last few days.

“There were a bunch of cars out there on the bend, because it was slick and they were coming around the bend and it had froze and you couldn’t see it,” he added.

“We’re asking people to exercise a lot of caution especially if the roads are shaded,” Moldenhauer said. “That’s where a lot of the ice hasn’t melted, hasn’t dried off.”

Shady conditions is what caused parted of Poplar Hill Drive in Ridgeville to be treacherous.

One whole side of the road was covered in ice and snow for a good half mile Monday morning in to the early afternoon.

One side of Poplar Hill Drive in Ridgeville (@BerkeleySCGov) is completed covered in ice. Cars driving under 10 mph. Dispatch getting a lot of calls here. #chsnews #chswx pic.twitter.com/yziCYCuGlZ — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) January 8, 2018

“It’s terrible,” said Qwantavious Felder, of Ridgeville. “People couldn’t drive by fast, they were driving slow.”

While mother nature will have to take her course in clearing these roadways, locals said they’ve learned a few lessons from the winter storm last week.

“Just stay focused, and drive slow,” Felder said.

Icy roads across Berkeley County have once again closed school for students on Tuesday, January 9, officials announced in a statement:

“Out of an abundance of caution and due to the icy roads… we feel it is in the best interest of safety for our staff, student drivers and bus drivers to cancel school…”

District offices will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

