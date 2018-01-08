Auto repair shops seeing an influx in damaged vehicles

The ice and snow wreaked havoc on the roadways in the Lowcountry.

From Wednesday to Friday, more than 300 accidents occurred – and those are just the crashes law enforcement responded to.

Because of that, local auto body shops have seen an influx of cars coming to get repaired.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 3 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to 138 wrecks in Berkeley County, 140 in Dorchester County and 65 in Charleston County.

The number is lower in Charleston County because sheriff’s deputies helped respond to a majority of those.

According to officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 91 traffic collisions within the same time frame.

Local auto body shops in the area have also seen an influx of cars with damage coming in.

Most of the damage is to the front and rear bumpers from people sliding into things.

“People have been telling us they slid into a parked vehicle, a pole or some kind of object,” said David Vowels with Baker Collision Center Charleston.

“Once it melts and everything is back to normal, we’ll start scheduling a lot of vehicles in for these accidents,” said James Patrick, an adjuster at Louie & Sons Body Shop.

We’ve had many people reach out to us about the damage to their vehicles.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has a “damage claim form” on their website, however, officials said that does not cover acts of Mother Nature.

