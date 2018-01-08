Coroner: 14-year-old boy being pulled by ATV dies after striking parked car

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy who was being pulled by an ATV died after he struck a parked car during winter weather in the Lowcountry.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers says Brandon Peacock of St. George died as a result of injuries sustained in a winter weather related incident in the St. George area last Wednesday.

Brouthers say Peacock was being pulled on an upside down automobile hood behind a four wheeler ATV when he struck a parked vehicle.

"The deceased was transported to Trident Medical Center, and then transferred to Medical University Hospital in Charleston where he was pronounced dead on January 6, 2018," Brouthers said.

The coroner ordered an autopsy of Peacock at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

According to the coroner's office, this incident is the only reported winter weather related fatality in Dorchester County thus far.

