Berkeley's Butler Gives Back

It's hard not to be impressed by Ephraim Butler

The senior point guard averages a team-high 21.6 points per game. The Stags are 8-2 thisseason and are the defending Region VIII AAAA champions.

What Butler's doing away from the court is just as noteworthy.

He recently held a free basketball camp for kids in Berkeley County. He says the point was to honor his late parents and former coach who passed away last year.

"My dad passed away when I was nine, and then my mom passed away when I was eleven and then I lost coach Minor last year," said Butler. "So I did it in honor of them and just giving back to my community."

Butler was raised by his older sister Khayla. She feels basketball serves Ephraim as a form of dealing with his parents and coach's loss.

"He's always looking for ways to teach people about what he went through," she said. "Every day he gets up he says 'I'm playing basketball for my dad. I wish he was here to see me in the stands.' He is just..he's doing it for them."