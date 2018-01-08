Winter weather impacts on Charleston’s booming tourism industry

The snow storm that swept the Lowcountry has had an impact on nearly everyone including Charleston’s booming tourism industry.

"We made the decision to go ahead and cancel everything on Wednesday once we saw the weather reports, and then successfully had to keep going day after day," said Drew Yochum, the VP of sales and marketing for Charleston Harbor Tours and Adventure Sightseeing."And today was our first day of operation...and we shut back down."

Monday was the first day of operation since Tuesday, and with the roads and sidewalks still icy the tours were pushed back another day.

Doug Warner with the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau says January is historically the least busiest month of the year.

Warner said when the numbers come in he thinks they’ll see a decrease in business from this time last year due to all the snow and ice.

Yochum said just before the snow set in, things had been good.

“It’s going to be a very slow start to 2018 for us,” Warner said. “There was still a lot of people in town because the way the school holidays fell, and we were very busy on Monday and Tuesday, and I think we would have continued to see that trend.”

Yochum said he hopes people will come back in town once the warm weather warms up.

Despite all of the snow and ice closures, Warner said from a visitors bureau standpoint all of the snow coverage has put Charleston in a positive light.

He said online, Charleston has been a hot talker with so many beautiful snow pictures being shared.



