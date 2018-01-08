Crews work to remove tree from SB I-95 following fatal wreck in Colleton Co.

A southbound lane of I-95 in Colleton County closed following a deadly wreck on Monday night.

Highway Patrol is reporting that a truck driver was killed when his 18-wheeler ran off the side of the road and struck a tree at about 8:30pm on Monday.

The truck then caught fire.

According to Trooper Matt Southern, a tree fell onto the roadway, blocking the right lane. The incident is in the area of Exit 42 to Orangeburg.

Investigators and Department of Transportation crews worked to remove the tree.

